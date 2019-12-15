Home » Oluwo Of Iwo Announces Collapse Of His Marriage

Oluwo Of Iwo Announces Collapse Of His Marriage

By - 45 minutes ago
Oluwo Of Iwo Announces Collapse Of Marriage To Jamaican Wife

The Oluwo of Iwo land, Abdulrasheed Akanbi/File Photo

A prominent traditional ruler in Osun State, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurrosheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1 on Sunday confirmed that his marriage has collapsed.

The monarch who is known for his flamboyant lifestyle was married to Chanel Chin, a Jamaican said to be a daughter of a popular musician in his country.

In the statement issued on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Oluwo Palace, Alli Ibraheem, the controversial monarch said he and Chanel are leaving each other due to an irreconcilable difference.

The statement reads: ”This is to inform the general public most especially friends and associates of the Oluwo of Iwoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, that Ms Chanel Chin is an ex-queen of his majesty.

“This information is necessary for the attention of the general public to avoid representation on proxy or accordance of respect attached to the sacred stool of Oluwo to her.

“For personal irreconcilable differences, Chanel Chin ceased to be his Majesty’s queen. We equally enjoin the public to disregard any business transaction or request with her using the office of his majesty.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)

Donatus Anichukwueze is a journalism graduate from the Lagos State University, School of Communication. He's a writer with special interest in technology, sports, entertainment and politics. He's also a true and true Chelsea FC fan.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 