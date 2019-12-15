Home » OAU Lecturer Who Directed University’s Convocation Play Saturday Dies Sunday

OAU Lecturer Who Directed University’s Convocation Play Saturday Dies Sunday

By - 30 minutes ago
OAU convocation

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (Image: Channels TV)

Dr Victoria Oluwaremilekun Adeniyi, a senior lecturer with the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, slumped and died on Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after she directed a play staged during the university’s convocation.

Concise News learned that Adeniyi reportedly slumped around 11.00 am in her residence.

“She was part of the academic procession of the grand finale of the university’s 44th convocation. The Vice Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, who was visibly unhappy, had visited the university’s Teaching Hospital and directed that necessary papers be filled for the conduct of a post mortem,” a statement from the Public Relations Officer of OAU, Abiodun Olarewaju, read.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.

Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects

New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 