OAU Lecturer Who Directed University’s Convocation Play Saturday Dies Sunday

Dr Victoria Oluwaremilekun Adeniyi, a senior lecturer with the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, slumped and died on Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after she directed a play staged during the university’s convocation.
Concise News learned that Adeniyi reportedly slumped around 11.00 am in her residence.
“She was part of the academic procession of the grand finale of the university’s 44th convocation. The Vice Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, who was visibly unhappy, had visited the university’s Teaching Hospital and directed that necessary papers be filled for the conduct of a post mortem,” a statement from the Public Relations Officer of OAU, Abiodun Olarewaju, read.
