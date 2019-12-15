NPFL: Plateau Utd Destroy Ifeanyiubah To Maintain Lead

Plateau United on Sunday walloped visiting Ifeanyiubah 5-1 to open a two-point lead at the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Concise News reports.

By virtue of this win, the Jos-based side, who won the title for the first time in year 2017, have 17 points from eight matches, while newcomers Akwa Starlets, now Dakkada FC, beat champions Enyimba 2-1 to occupy second spot with 15 points.

Elsewhere, Sunshine Stars recorded an emphatic win at Adamawa United, Kwara United also lost at home, while Rivers United got the better of Katsina United.

Full matchday 8 results

Kwara Utd 0-1 Heartland

Plateau Utd 5-1 FC Ifeanyiubah

Jigawa GS 2-1 Wolves

Lobi 1-0 Abia Warriors

Dakkada 2-1 Enyimba

Rivers Utd 2-0 Katsina Utd

Adamawa Utd 0-3 Sunshine Stars

MFM 3-0 Akwa Utd

Wikki 1-1 Rangers