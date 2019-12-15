Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Sunday, Dec. 15th, 2019

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Sunday, December 15th, 2019.

The Nigerian government has threatened to disconnect Niger Republic, Benin Republic and Togo’s power supply if they fail to pay their outstanding $16 million debts. Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Usman Mohammed, made this known while revealing that the initial debts were up to $100 million.

The properties belonging to a former Abia State governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, have been marked by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday. in a statement on Saturday signed by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, the agency said that the marking is to ensure that the properties are not dissipated following the order of the court.

The Federal Government has barred the immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, from travelling out of the country. It was learned that officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) seized Onnoghen’s green passport because his name was on the watchlist of the service.

President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented the execution of aid workers by the Boko Haram sect in Borno State, Nigeria, on Friday, Concise News reports. The aid workers were among the six persons abducted by the insurgents on July 26 when an armed group attacked their convoy in Damasak, Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State. In a statement, Buhari described the incident as saddening but expressed optimism that good will never be defeated by evil, no matter the temporary wins evildoers get.

The United Nations (UN) Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, has faulted the execution of aid workers by the Boko Haram sect in Borno State, Concise News reports. This news medium understands that the four aid workers were killed by their captors on Friday with Kallon describing the incident as “tragic.” The victims were among the six aid workers abducted on July 26 when an armed group attacked their convoy in Damasak, Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State. In a statement on Saturday, he called for the immediate release of the remaining aid workers still in captivity, condoling with the family and friends of the deceased.

The management of The Sun newspaper has condemned the marking of its corporate office in Lagos for seizure by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Concise News had reported that the commission on Saturday marked the newspaper company and other properties belonging to the former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. In a statement after the marking, the management of the company stated that it is not a party to the case instituted against Kalu and Slok Nigeria Limited.

Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said that two students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) detained in Bosnia and Herzegovina will return back to the country soon. Dabiri-Erewa disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Pro-Biafra agitator Nnamdi Kanu is determined in his quest for an independent Biafra State for Ndigbo in Nigeria. Kanu said this as he received IPOB members from Bayelsa State in his Umuahia, Abia State residence who came to condole with him on the death of his (Nnamdi) parents Eze Israel Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Kanu.

Former Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Cardinal Anthony Olubunmi Okogie, has said that Nigeria is back to the era of military dictatorship where the rule of law is shunned. In a statement on Friday, Okogie said Nigeria’s leaders are distant from the citizens, adding that the country needs leaders who listen to the cries of the people and who will not be afraid of dissenting opinions.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has urged his players to prove they have the courage to cope with adversity after Bournemouth snatched a shock 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Lampard’s side were beaten for the fourth time in their last five Premier League games as Dan Gosling netted a VAR-reviewed winner with just six minutes left. Lampard believes the root cause of Chelsea’s malaise is their inability to kill teams off, and he puts that down to a lack of conviction in the final third.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.