Nigerian boxer Kamaru Usman has retained his UFC welterweight title by knocking out Colby Covington in the fifth round of their fight in the early hours of Sunday.

Concise News reports that the “Nigerian Nightmare” stopped his challenger in the final round after multiple knockdowns at UFC 245 in Las Vegas, Nevada.⁣

By virtue of the win, Usman’s mixed martial arts record is 16-1-0 (11-0 in the UFC).

On the other hand, Covington, who had predicted it would be “an easy fight for me,” dropped to 15-2-0.

This news medium observed that in the buildup to the fight, Covington insulted Usman’s Nigerian heritage.

He said, “How is he more American than me? My family has served in the Korean War, in the Vietnam War; my family has shed blood for that flag, for the red, white and blue of America. What has his family ever done for America beside serve in the Federal penitentiary?”

“He’s out here claiming to be the first Nigerian-born, African champion. He was born in Dallas. He went to college in Nebraska. He was wiping the mats at the Olympic training centre in Colorado, and now he lives in Boca Raton (Florida). There ain’t no Nigerian nightmares in Boca. The only things in Boca are early bird specials,” he added.

But Usman responded by teaching the American a mixed martial arts lesson in the fight.

However, in the fifth and final round, with Covington appearing to be on the ascendency,

Usman floored Covington in the fifth round with a right hand. He followed up with a few more powerful shots before the referee called off the fight.