Nigerian-American Kamaru Usman Retains UFC Title With Colby Covington Knockout

Nigerian-American Kamaru Usman has retained his UFC welterweight title by knocking out Colby Covington in the fifth round of their bout in the early hours of Sunday.

Concise News reports that the Nigerian boxer ⁣ stopped his challenger in the final round after multiple knockdowns at UFC 245 in Las Vegas, Nevada.⁣

By virtue of the win, Usman’s mixed martial arts record is 16-1-0 (11-0 in the UFC).

On the other hand, Covington, who had predicted it would be “an easy fight for me,” dropped to 15-2-0.

This news medium observed that in the buildup to the fight, Covington insulted Usman’s Nigerian heritage.

He said, “How is he more American than me? My family has served in the Korean War, in the Vietnam War; my family has shed blood for that flag, for the red, white and blue of America. What has his family ever done for America beside serve in the Federal penitentiary?”

“He’s out here claiming to be the first Nigerian-born, African champion. He was born in Dallas. He went to college in Nebraska. He was wiping the mats at the Olympic training centre in Colorado, and now he lives in Boca Raton (Florida). There ain’t no Nigerian nightmares in Boca. The only things in Boca are early bird specials,” he added.