Miss World 2019: Watch Miss Nigeria’s Melting-Heart Reaction To Miss Jamaica Winning

Miss Nigeria, Nyekachi Douglas, could not contain her excitement when Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh was announced winner of Miss World 2019 as the Nigerian quickly started to jump around with joy.
Concise News reports that Douglas reached the top five of the 69th edition of the Miss World pageant held Saturday, December 14, at the ExCeL London in London, United Kingdom.
Miss France and Miss India finished as the two runners-up for the crown.
Crowned by last year’s winner, Vanessa Ponce de Leon of Mexico, the 23-year-old Singh is a psychology and women studies graduate of the Florida State University.
“I think I represent something special, a generation of women that are pushing forward to change the world,” she told British journalist Piers Morgan at the event .
“To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world – please believe in yourself. Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE,” she tweeted on Saturday.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.