Man United vs Everton: Solskjær Identifies One Critical Moment That Cost Team Maximum Points

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has bemoaned the ‘foul’ on goalkeeper David De Gea in his side’s 1-1 draw with Everton in the English Premier League (EPL) on Sunday.

Concise reports that United fell behind through a Victor Lindelöf own goal, but were able to salvage a point via youngster Mason Greenwood in the second half of the encounter at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Solskjaer expressed his disappointment while lamenting the goal conceded.

“We’re disappointed we didn’t get three points,” the manager said. “We didn’t have the ideas to win it towards the end. We kept them on the back foot and if any team was going to win it it was us.

“We came back after the disappointment at half time. You shouldn’t concede goals like this at set plays. But it’s a foul.

“There’s no point me complaining but his arms are over David’s shoulders as he was going to punch it.”

Academy graduate Greenwood – who came on – equalised for the hosts after 78 minutes in the 4,000th successive game in which United have fielded a player from their own ranks.

Solskjaer added that he was delighted for the 18-year-old, saying: “Mason Greenwood is different class in and around the box.

“You’re not surprised when he scores goals. It’s fitting that it should be an academy player that scores in the 4,000th match [in a row in which Utd have fielded an academy product] and it makes it hard for me to leave him out.

“We’ve always had the DNA, with added players from other top clubs, and that will always be the philosophy here.

“We’re disappointed today but we have a quarter-final in the Carabao Cup to come on Wednesday and I have a big strong squad to choose from.”

United face Colchester next in the Football League Cup, before traveling to Watford next Sunday to honour a Premier League fixture.