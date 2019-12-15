Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Sunday, December 15th 2019

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise for today, Sunday December 15th, 2019.

Biafra: ‘The Gods Must Be Crazy In Nigeria,’ Nnamdi Kanu’s Secretary Declares

Amaka Ekwo, Press Secretary to Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has reacted to the call by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, that the Constitution should be amended to accommodate peculiarities of Shari’a law.

While declaring the 20th Annual Judges Conference open at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria Faculty of Law’s Moot Court, Justice Muhammad urged academicians to champion the cause of redesigning the methods of teaching Shari’a law.

Represented by Justice Muhammad Danjuma, Grand Khadi of Niger State, the CJN said the implementation of his suggestions would be more feasible if universities give the Shari’a law its own faculty.

He said: “As we all know, there are sections of the constitution that allow the implementation of Shari’a personal law and apart from that, we cannot do more. However, we have the number to emend the constitution to suit our own position as Muslims.” Read more here.

Biafra: You Cannot Intimidate Us To Silence, IPOB’s Kanu Tells FG

Pro-Biafra agitator Nnamdi Kanu is determined in his quest for an independent Biafra State for Ndigbo in Nigeria.

This news medium understands that Kanu, the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), said its members will not be intimidated by the Nigerian government, according to a statement, Friday.

Kanu said this as he received IPOB members from Bayelsa State in his Umuahia, Abia State residence who came to condole with him on the death of his (Nnamdi) parents Eze Israel Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Kanu.

The IPOB leader was represented by Mene Kanu during the visit where he called on IPOB members not be swayed by the antics of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

“I have confidence in IPOB members in Bayelsa state,” the pro-Biafra leader said. “If you go, tell the whole world that Biafra has come to stay. We will not sell out. They can intimidate us, but will not stop Biafra restoration.” Read more here.

