Lagos Govt Reveals Date For Removal Of Illegal Structures In Lekki

The government of Lagos, through the Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit, says from December 21, it will start removing illegal structures in Lekki area of the state.

Concise News reports that the agency said the exercise was to enhance free flow of traffic in that corridor.

“The Lagos State Taskforce on Thursday, Dec. 12 issued a seven-day ‘Removal Order’ to all owners of illegal structures, shanties, kiosks and container shops at ‘Marwa Waterside’ area of Lekki, Lagos,” the Chairman of the agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, said, according to a statement issued by the agency’s spokesman, Adebayo Taofik.

He also said that the ‘Removal Order’ became imperative in preparation for a road construction along the coastal road which would serve as an alternative route for the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

“Illegal business operators like iron benders, mechanics, food/fruits vendors and others have turned the area into an eye-sore,” the statement added.

“In addition, they have littered the entire area with indiscriminate dumping of refuse and waste materials.

“It is also interesting to note that none of the owners, occupants and illegal business operators have any permit from the state government.”

He said that a two-day grace would be given after the expiration of the ‘Removal Order’ on Thursday, Dec. 19 before operatives of the agency would embark on the clean-up exercise.

Egbeyemi warned that the agency would clampdown on all criminal elements disturbing law-abiding residents within Marwa waterside and the entire Lekki axis.

“I implore all illegal occupants of any of the government lands and property across the state to immediately vacate as anyone caught will be seriously dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.