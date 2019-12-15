La Liga: Late Benzema Strike Rescues Point For Real Madrid Against Valencia

Karim Benzema was once again the hero with a 95th-minute equaliser as Real Madrid failed to go clear at the top of La Liga on Sunday when Valencia held Zinedine Zidane’s side to a 1-1 draw at the Mestalla.

Carlos Soler punished the guests from the capital with his breakthrough in the 78th minute after Real failed to exploit a torrent of first-half pressure, but Benzema found a dramatic equaliser in the fifth minute of injury time.

It was Thibaut Courtois who set up the Frenchman’s 95th-minute equaliser with a gleeful Benzema firing home the rebound from the goalkeeper’s header.

Los Blancos move back level on points with leaders Barcelona ahead of their Clasico clash in midweek, failing to capitalise on the Blaugrana’s 2-2 draw away to Real Sociedad on Saturday.