ICPC Reveals How Federal Lawmakers Steal Billions

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says federal lawmakers in Nigeria pocket billions of naira under the guise of constituency projects.

Concise News reports that, according to the ICPC findings, the lawmakers pocket the billions in connivance with the agencies executing the projects.

This news medium understands that the report, Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG), tracked 424 projects from 2015–2018 zonal intervention projects between June and August, 2019.

The agency, the report stated, tracked zonal intervention projects, also known as constituency projects, in Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Edo, Enugu, Imo, Kano, Kogi, Lagos, Osun and Sokoto.

“These Capacity Building and Empowerment projects have become a convenient conduit for embezzling public funds by the sponsoring legislators and the executing agency as they are difficult to track and verify due to their “soft” nature,” the report signed by the ICPC Chairman, Bolaji Owasanoye, noted.

“For instance, in 2015, while the total mandate allocation for SMEDAN was N1,592,323,599, constituency projects allocation was N5,814,369,579,” the report said. “95 per cent of these constituency projects allocations were for empowerment and capacity building projects. This appropriation jumped up in 2016 to N11,120,099,958; 741 per cent of mandate budget with empowerment and capacity building projects taking 99% of the amount.”

It also noted that “the size, number and types of Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIP) domiciled in SMEDAN and BCDA, for instance, have turned them into conduits for, and means of abuse of constituency projects and therefore vulnerable to corruption.”

Among its recommendations, therefore, the ICP said that “in order to reduce the influence of the sponsoring legislators on the emergence of a preferred bidder and strengthen the bidding process, project sites must be determined and given by legislators before advertisement for, and award of contract so that award letters will be specific and particular about projects locations.”