Fani-Kayode Prays For More Of Boko Haram-Fulani Herdsmen Clash

A former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode on Sunday celebrated the reported gunfight between Boko Haram terrorists and Fulani herdsmen.

Boko Haram had reportedly killed 19 Fulani herdsmen on Saturday in Borno.

The Fulani herders were said to have pursued Boko Haram terrorists targeting their cattle, sparking a fierce gunfight outside Fuhe Village near Ngala, close to the border with Cameroon, leading to the killings.

Reacting to the development through his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Fani-Kayode said it his prayer that the two groups wipe one another from the face of the earth.

He wrote: “19 Fulani herdsmen killed in gunfight with Boko Haram terrorists in Fuhe village, near Ngala, close to the Cameroonian border. It is my earnest prayer these two merciless, vicious and barbaric jihadi terrorist organisations wipe one another from the face of the earth.”