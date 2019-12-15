Fact-Check: Is Former Head Of State Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) Dead?

There have been reports that former Nigerian Head of State Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has died but a fact-check reveals such claims to be false.
There were several posts on social media that the former Nigerian leader, fondly called IBB, had passed away on Sunday morning after an undisclosed illness.
One such post on the handle of Cross Country Reporters read: “Breaking News: Former Nigeria’s Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida is Dead. He died this Sunday morning 15/12/2019.”
BREAKING NEWS:
Former Nigeria's Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida is Dead.
He died this Sunday morning 15/12/2019. pic.twitter.com/BudgeWluMm
— Cross Country Reporters (@CcountryReoport) December 15, 2019
Also, the multilingual online encyclopedia Wikipedia updated its website claiming that the former Nigerian leader died on Sunday.
Another Twitter handle posted this on Sunday:
BREAKING NEWS:
Former Nigeria's Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida is Dead.
He died this Sunday morning 15/12/2019. pic.twitter.com/e7tsYO07N5 https://t.co/e7tsYO07N5
— E- News Africa (@ENewsAfrica1) December 15, 2019
Another handle Anioma Blog and Publishing Press tweeted:
—–Breaking News—–
Is Former President of Nigeria: Ibrahim Babangida dead.?? pic.twitter.com/Evi5Qon81h
— ANIOMA BLOG & PUBLISHING PRESS (@aniomablogs) December 15, 2019
Some other tweets claimed that IBB is dead as seen below:
a month or so ago I said it would be sad for Nigerian history if we don't get Gen. Ibrahim Babangida to write a book. As a major force in the country, we'd need his clarification on many matters.
A friend just texted me to inform me of his death. This book may not happen. 😭
— DAMZY (@Segun_Odunayo) December 15, 2019
However, an aide to IBB Earl Yemi Saka has refuted the rumours in a statement on Sunday calling on the public to disregard the reports.
“My attention has been drawn to misinformation in public domain, just as I have been inundated with calls about the purported demise of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida(Rtd),” he wrote.
“The report is false as General Babangida(Rtd) is alive, hale and hearty. The public is hereby advised to disregard such [a] report. Thank you and God Bless you all.”
Also, veteran journalist Dele Momodu, in a tweet on his handle, Sunday, said he spoke with IBB, who religiously read him.
Just got a call from MUHAMMED BABANGIDA asking me to hold on for his Dad, former President GENERAL IBRAHIM BADAMASI BABANGIDA, and we had a most lively discussion… He said he reads PENDULUM religiously and impressed with my ability to consistently speak truth to power… pic.twitter.com/8HSDW5zRAT
— Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) December 15, 2019
Momodu later tweeted, “IGNORE THE RUMOURS… BABANGIDA IS ALIVE…”
IGNORE THE RUMOURS… BABANGIDA IS ALIVE…
— Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) December 15, 2019
Concise News understands that IBB had, before now, been rumoured to have passed on. In April, 2019, some reports claimed that he died following a brief illness.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.