Fact-Check: Is Former Head Of State Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) Dead?

By - 18 minutes ago
Babangida was Nigeria’s Head of State from 27 August 1985 to 26 August 1993 (image courtesy: NTA)

There have been reports that former Nigerian Head of State Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has died but a fact-check reveals such claims to be false.

There were several posts on social media that the former Nigerian leader, fondly called IBB, had passed away on Sunday morning after an undisclosed illness.

One such post on the handle of Cross Country Reporters read: “Breaking News: Former Nigeria’s Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida is Dead. He died this Sunday morning 15/12/2019.”

Also, the multilingual online encyclopedia  Wikipedia updated its website claiming that the former Nigerian leader died on Sunday.

Another Twitter handle posted this on Sunday:

Another handle Anioma Blog and Publishing Press tweeted:

Some other tweets claimed that IBB is dead as seen below:

However, an aide to IBB Earl Yemi Saka has refuted the rumours in a statement on Sunday calling on the public to disregard the reports.

“My attention has been drawn to misinformation in public domain, just as I have been inundated with calls about the purported demise of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida(Rtd),” he wrote.

“The report is false as General Babangida(Rtd) is alive, hale and hearty. The public is hereby advised to disregard such [a] report. Thank you and God Bless you all.”

Also, veteran journalist Dele Momodu, in a tweet on his handle, Sunday, said he spoke with IBB, who religiously read him.

Momodu later tweeted, “IGNORE THE RUMOURS… BABANGIDA IS ALIVE…”

Concise News understands that IBB had, before now, been rumoured to have passed on. In April, 2019, some reports claimed that he died following a brief illness.

