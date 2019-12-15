EPL: Man City Blow Away Toothless Arsenal At Emirates

Kevin De Bruyne was the orchestrator as Manchester City romped to a 3-0 win over an uninspiring Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday
Two quality goals from the Belgium midfielder and an assist for Raheem Sterling decided a one-sided victory for City.
Defending champions City are 14 points behind leaders Liverpool and four behind second-placed Leicester City.
Arsenal remain in ninth – seven points off Chelsea in fourth spot – in a defeat that will have done little to enhance interim boss Freddie Ljungberg’s prospects of landing the job on a permanent basis.
Gunners made the first effort when forward Gabriel Martinelli brought a save out of City goalkeeper Ederson but Pep Guardiola’s side began the rout in the second minute.
An intelligent pass from Fernandinho released Gabriel Jesus down the left flank, and he cut the ball back for De Bruyne, who side-footed a clinical half-volley high into the net.
De Bruyne rounded off a brisk counter-attack with a low ball across the box – via a slight deflection – that Sterling steered home from close range to strengthen City’s grip on the game
The Belgian then curled in City’s third from outside the box five minutes before half-time after a smart pass from Phil Foden, on his first league start of the season.
