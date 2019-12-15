Home » EPL: Man City Blow Away Toothless Arsenal At Emirates

EPL: Man City Blow Away Toothless Arsenal At Emirates

By - 31 minutes ago
EPL: Man City Blow Away Toothless Arsenal At Emirates

De Bruyne/Getty Images

Kevin De Bruyne was the orchestrator as Manchester City romped to a 3-0 win over an uninspiring Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday

Two quality goals from the Belgium midfielder and an assist for Raheem Sterling decided a one-sided victory for City.

Defending champions City are 14 points behind leaders Liverpool and four behind second-placed Leicester City.

Arsenal remain in ninth – seven points off Chelsea in fourth spot – in a defeat that will have done little to enhance interim boss Freddie Ljungberg’s prospects of landing the job on a permanent basis.

Gunners made the first effort when forward Gabriel Martinelli brought a save out of City goalkeeper Ederson but Pep Guardiola’s side began the rout in the second minute.

An intelligent pass from Fernandinho released Gabriel Jesus down the left flank, and he cut the ball back for De Bruyne, who side-footed a clinical half-volley high into the net.

De Bruyne rounded off a brisk counter-attack with a low ball across the box – via a slight deflection – that Sterling steered home from close range to strengthen City’s grip on the game

The Belgian then curled in City’s third from outside the box five minutes before half-time after a smart pass from Phil Foden, on his first league start of the season.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)

Donatus Anichukwueze is a journalism graduate from the Lagos State University, School of Communication. He's a writer with special interest in technology, sports, entertainment and politics. He's also a true and true Chelsea FC fan.

Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.

Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects

New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 