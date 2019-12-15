Electricity: Why Nigeria Plans To Disconnect Niger Rep., Benin, Togo

The Nigerian government has threatened to disconnect Niger Republic, Benin Republic and Togo’s power supply if they fail to pay their outstanding $16 million debts.

Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Usman Mohammed, made this known while revealing that the initial debts were up to $100 million.

He said, “When I took over as MD TCN, both Benin and Togo owed Nigerian more than $100 million.

“They paid part of what they consumed and out of the debts, it is remaining only $14 million for Benin. Niger owes less than $2 million and we are not leaving them.”

He added that “In fact, we will disconnect them as we disconnect people around here.

“Electricity is not charity; we cannot allow people to consume electricity and leave us like that, No.”