Electricity: Why Nigeria Plans To Disconnect Niger Rep., Benin, Togo

The Nigerian government has threatened to disconnect Niger Republic, Benin Republic and Togo’s power supply if they fail to pay their outstanding $16 million debts.
Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Usman Mohammed, made this known while revealing that the initial debts were up to $100 million.
He said, “When I took over as MD TCN, both Benin and Togo owed Nigerian more than $100 million.
“They paid part of what they consumed and out of the debts, it is remaining only $14 million for Benin. Niger owes less than $2 million and we are not leaving them.”
He added that “In fact, we will disconnect them as we disconnect people around here.
“Electricity is not charity; we cannot allow people to consume electricity and leave us like that, No.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.