Buhari Felicitates Ex-Oyo Gov. Ajimobi At 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated with a former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, on his 70th birthday on Dec. 16.
The president’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday.
Buhari said in the statement that he was joining the family, friends and associates of the former governor in celebrating the milestone.
He particularly congratulated Ajimobi “for his many years of outstanding achievements in both the private and public sectors, leaving behind a legacy of excellence in the places where he had been at the helm of affairs, especially in the insurance and oil sectors.”
According to him, Ajimobi’s forthrightness, patriotism and passion in working for the good of the country and humanity will continue to stand him out as a resourceful manager, exemplary leader and patriot.
The president also commended the former governor for his contributions to the nation’s development, both as a senator and governor.
He urged Ajimobi to remain steadfast in love and loyalty to Nigeria, and use his wealth of knowledge, wisdom and experience to contribute more to the country’s development, especially through mentoring of young leaders.
