Battle Brews As Popular Islamic Cleric Tells Fellow Earth Will Consume Him (Video)

A popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Sulaimon Faruq (Onikijipa) last Sunday warned Sheikh Basit Ketu the earth will consume him if he ‘failed to honour’ the anthem of the Institute of Arabic and Islamic training Center, Morkaz, Agege, Lagos.

Concise gathered that Faruq was invited to a programme by a close ally of Basit’s father, Sheikh Moshood Ramadan Jibreel to share from his wealth of knowledge.

At the beginning of his speech, the Kwara-born preacher recited the anthem of the famous ‘Morkaz Agege’, a learning institute founded by late Sheikh Adam Abdullah Al-Ilory, a revered Islamic propagator.

In the video obtained by Concise, a man standing behind Faruq could be seen gesturing to the audience to rise on their feet. Everybody visible in the clip obliged except Basit.

This – after some minutes – infuriated Faruq who asked him (Basit) to either exit the venue of the programme or if he remains seated, will be walloped alive. He spoke in Yoruba language.

“Alfa Basit, are you not part of Markaz?” Faruq queried rhetorically.

He continued: “If you are not a ‘Markazi’, depart now.

“Should we repeat the anthem from the beginning till the end and you still sit down, you’d be consumed by the earth alive.”

This online news medium learnt that Faruq left the venue abruptly – although we cannot immediately verify that claim.

