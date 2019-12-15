Atiku, Bola Tinubu Meet At Abuja Airport

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, reportedly ran into each other on Saturday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

It was learned that the two politicians, as well as the governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, were in a cordial mood as they exchanged pleasantries and chatted before going their separate ways.

Tinubu was in Minna, Niger state, to receive an award of an Honorary Doctorate Degree today at Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai.