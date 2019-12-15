Arsenal vs Man City: Gunners Left Back To Undergo Shoulder Surgery, Out For 3 Months

Arsenal have confirmed that defender Kieran Tierney faces around three months on the sidelines after suffering a dislocated right shoulder in Monday’s English Premier League (EPL) win at West Ham United, Concise reports.

“Kieran will undergo surgery next week and will rehabilitate for around three months,” the club’s website said on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Scotland left-back was substituted just before the half-hour mark in the 3-1 derby win at West Ham.

This was after he fell badly and used his shirt as a makeshift sling as he left the pitch.

Arsenal will be without Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka for Sunday’s home game against Manchester City after he suffered concussion when

the ball struck him in the head at West Ham.

Defender Hector Bellerin will also miss out with a tight hamstring.

But record signing Nicolas Pepe is available after missing the Europa League clash at Standard Liege on Thursday with a bruised knee.

EPL: What Arsenal Manager Ljungberg Said Ahead Man City Showdown

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s interim manager, Freddie Ljungberg, has called for assistants as the North London club take on Manchester City in a Premier League clash, Sunday.

Ljungberg who spoke on Friday during the pre-match press conference admitted that he does not have enough persons to assist him as the Gunners’ interim boss.

Already, Per Mertesacker has been brought in from the club’s academy but the Swede feels he needs more people in the dugout.

“If you look at the person who was here before, he had a lot of staff,” he noted. “I don’t have many [sic] staff. If you keep on going like that for months and months, it’s not easy. But that’s totally up to the club.

“The club have said I have to wait until they make a decision, so I can’t do anything. I have Per Mertesacker, but he is the academy manager helping me with the coaching.”