Apostle Suleman, Omokri React As Netflix Releases Film Depicting Jesus As Gay

The founder of the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) Apostle Johnson Suleman has urged Christians all over the world to delete Netflix app on their system after the American film streaming company released a controversial movie on their platform.

The new Netflix Christmas edition titled “The First Temptation Of Christ”, which shows Jesus Christ in a gay relationship and Mary as a weed-smoker, has angered millions all over the world, who have signed a petition demanding its withdrawal.

Reacting on Sunday through his verified Twitter handle, Apostle Suleman condemned the movie and what it stands for said it is “an insult to Christianity and abuse to our sensibilities”.

He said that the 2.5billion Christians on earth should boycott Netflix if they go ahead with the movie as it is evil.

Also reacting, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri condemned the movie and wondered if they would try the same thing with Quran.

He warned that Christian’s style of tolerance should not be taken as weakness.

