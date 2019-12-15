Again, PDP’s Fani-Kayode Speaks About Joining Buhari’s APC

Former Minister of Aviation and bigwig of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Femi Fani-Kayode has, again, rubbished reports that he has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Fani-Kayode, who also served as minister of culture in the administration of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, had earlier, in a tweet, denied the report, describing the APC as a ran-infested political party.
“The suggestion that I have joined the APC is not only false but it is also deeply insulting. Those that are peddling this fake news should bury their heads in shame,” Fani-Kayode, a staunch critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration noted on his Facebook page on Sunday morning.
“With what we have witnessed over the last 5 years I would rather die than join a filthy, rat-infested sinking ship like the Almajiri Peoples Congress (APC).
“hose that claim that I have joined them and that seek to link my good name to such a bloodthirsty, blood-lusting, accursed political association of Boko Haramists, Fulani herdsmen, genocidal maniacs, ethnic cleansers, mass murderers, ethnic supremacists, religious bigots, cow-lovers and corrupt treasury looters that have brought nothing but death, division, misery, poverty, incompetence, shame and destruction to our nation and our people will burn in hell forever!
“I am committed to oppposing the APC and those that are in their ranks for the rest of my natural life and I will NEVER join them no matter what!
“They are nothing but darkness whilst I stand for the light of God and truth: there can be NO fellowship between light and darkness.”
