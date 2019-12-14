‘Yahoo’: EFCC Arrests 16-Year-Old, 28 Others In Imo State

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a 16-year-old undergraduate and 28 others over alleged internet fraud, called “Yahoo Yahoo.”

Concise News learned that operatives of the EFCC arrested the alleged “Yahoo Boys” on Friday in three different places in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

According to the anti-crime agency, the suspects were nabbed following intelligence gathering and three-day surveillance on their hideouts in Bishops Courts’ Malo Lodge, Umuagu Mbieri and King David’s Suite in Owerri.

The EFCC recovered five cars from them which include Lexus RX 350, 2013 model, Lexus RX 330, 2009 model, Lexus ES 300, 2002 model, Toyota Corolla Sport and Toyota Camry as well as 15 laptops, phones and computer hard-drives.

Crime-Fighting Requires Cooperation

Meanwhile, the EFCC has admitted that it cannot win the war against corruption alone, the commission’s Acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu has said on Monday in Lagos State.

Magu spoke in an anti-corruption walk to mark the 2019 International Anti-corruption Day where he called on Nigerians not to tolerate criminal activities around them.

The walk was captioned “United against Corruption” and targeted at creating awareness on the negative influence of corruption on Nigeria’s development.

Over 100 members of the EFCC marched from Obalende, Tafawa Balewa Square to the EFCC office on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi carrying placards with various anti-corruption inscriptions on them.

“We are convinced that corruption can only be tackled when there is a meeting of minds and common resolve by all to fight the malaise,” Magu admitted.

“No one must be left behind. It is a collective responsibility to take Nigeria out of the woods. It is no longer news that corruption is at the mid-riff of our developmental growth as a nation.

“You will all agree with me that it promotes impunity in the conduct of public affairs. It is the reasons the nation is yet to fully realize it’s potentials as the effects of corruption permeate every sector.”