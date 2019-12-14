While fans of afropop star, Kizz Daniel have been waiting patiently for his music concert in Lagos, his former record label, G-Worldwide Entertainment (GWW), has vowed to stop it.

Kizz Daniel had announced that the concert scheduled to hold on December 26, in Lagos was long over due.

But weeks after then, GWW’s lawyer said it would mar the concert, as the move will help restore “faith” in contractual agreements in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

“We represent one of the largest labels and we are very unhappy that one of our artistes, Kiss Daniel, has run away,” Agbakoba said.

Agbakoba however, said his client is ready for out-of-court settlement, according to The Nation.

He said the “Woju” crooner breached ‘a mandatory buy-out clause’ and infringed on the intellectual property rights of GWW.

The label earlier dragged Kizz Daniel to court, asking for N500m as damages, over what they described as breach of contract.

The lawyer said Kizz daniel signed a seven year contract with G-Worldwide Entertainment on April 15, 2014. However, in November 2017, the artiste left the label and founded his own label, Fly Boy Inc.

“We, as legal advisers to some of the people in the business (entertainment), we are going to play a strong and active role to promote the industry.”

“What we’re trying to do with this press conference is to call attention to the fact that this nonsense that our artistes or labels, can do what they like, will have to stop. And Kizz Daniel represents the living example of how the rules of the industry are not being followed,” Agabkoba said.