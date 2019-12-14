American media personality and model, Kim Kardashian has revealed that she underwent five surgeries in a year and half, over damages caused by pregnancy.

Kim, a mother of four young children, delivered two naturally and others were carried by a surrogate.

According to Kim, she had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, and following the birth of her first baby her placenta didn’t come out but dangerously grew inside her, and despite managing to deliver a second child, required multiple surgeries

Speaking in a video for her new SKIMS campaign, the reality star said: ‘When I was pregnant with my daughter North, I had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mom’s organs start to shut down.

“The only way to get rid of that is to deliver the baby. At 34 and a half weeks, I had to go into emergency labour – they induced me. North was four pounds. She was almost six weeks early.’

She stated that after having her baby, her placenta never came out but grew inside her uterus, warning: “That is what women die from in childbirth.

“After my daughter was born, I still continued to do the process of freezing my eggs.

“I was able to get pregnant through that with my son Saint, and then I had two embryos left. I had the same condition, same awful delivery that I had with my first daughter.

“After that, I had to have five different operations within a year and a half to fix the damage that all of that did on the inside.’

She recalled: ‘I asked my doctors, ‘Can I do it one more time?’ And they were like, “We won’t even put an embryo in you — that would be like malpractice”.’

“I’m so thankful for my beautiful kids, no matter how they came to me — they came to me. I’m so thankful for surrogates. I’m really thankful for my family. I grew up with so many siblings. I just loved being in a big environment.

“I would have gone through the same pain and back for the result of having my babies. It was all worth it,” Kim concluded