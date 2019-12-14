What Atiku, Tinubu Discussed In Minna

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, met on Saturday.

The political leaders, who met in Minna, Niger State, were received alongside their entourage on arrival were received by Governor Sani Bello of Niger State.

It was learned that the two politicians were in a cordial mood as they exchanged pleasantries and chatted for hours before going their separate ways.

Tinubu was in Minna to receive an award of an Honorary Doctorate Degree today at Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida University, Lapai.

However, Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, was on Atiku’s entourage.