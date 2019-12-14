Contrary to speculations that singer, Duncan Mighty was beaten and kidnapped by gunmen in Imo, the state police command has said he was arrested over fraud allegations.

Concise News reports that nightlife king, Cubana Chief Priest, had raised alarm on social media in the early hours of Saturday, December 14, stating that the singer was beaten and whisked away by gunmen.

But clearing the air on the issue, the police said Mighty was arrested for breaching an agreement with the former state governor, Rochas Okorocha.

The arrest follows a petition written by an upcoming rap artist M2, who claimed that Okorocha promised to help his career by introducing him to top artistes after which they struck a deal with Mighty to manage, promote, arrange collaboration with other top artistes.

Mighty agreed to take 11 million Naira from the governor as the fee needed for him to push the brand, record songs and all, but he refused to fulfill his own part of the deal.

Meanwhile, the singer was arrested before now after which he pleaded to be released but said he can only refund the money if the contract is terminated.

This led to a termination of the contract by the representative of the former Governor, to ensure he refunds the money, but since then Mighty could not be reached. According to the statement, “he absconded.”

In view of the above, a warrant of arrest was issued, that led to his arrest at the early hours of Saturday, December 14.