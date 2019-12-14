Trump To Face Impeachment Vote After House Panel Approves Charges

US President Donald Trump stood on the verge of impeachment on Friday after a House panel approved charges he abused his power and obstructed Congress, setting up a historic vote in the chamber next week.

In a grave moment for a deeply divided nation, Democrats and Republicans in the Judiciary Committee voted along strict party lines, 23 to 17, to approve two articles of impeachment against the president.

“Today is a solemn and sad day,” committee chairman Jerry Nadler said after the votes, which were called with surprising speed the day after a 14-hour debate pitting the warring parties against one another.

The panel recommended that the Democratic-led House ratify both articles, ahead of a vote by the entire chamber that is expected to make Trump only the third US president in history to be impeached.

One article charges the president with abuse of power for conditioning $391 million in critical military aid and a White House meeting on Ukraine launching investigations into Democrats ahead of the 2020 election.

The other charges him with obstruction of Congress for his blanket refusal to cooperate with any aspect of the inquiry, a development Democrats say is unprecedented in American history.

“The House will act expeditiously,” Nadler said in brief remarks.

Impeachment by the House would trigger a trial early next year in the Senate, where the solid Republican majority is expected to protect the president by voting against conviction and removal.

Trump, who insists there is a witch hunt against him, called the panel’s impeachment vote “an embarrassment to our country.”

But he also insisted the divisive process will be “very good for me politically” as Americans gear up for the presidential election next November.

The White House said Trump “looks forward to receiving in the Senate the fair treatment and due process which continues to be disgracefully denied to him by the House.”