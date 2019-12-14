Home » Special Advance 2019 Week 23 UK Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, LKO, Panel, Results, Draws

Special Advance 2019 Week 23 UK Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, LKO, Panel, Results, Draws

By - 3 hours ago
uk football pools fixtures games matches results 2019 week 23 draws sure banker fixed odd coupons information weekend

Manchester United host Liverpool in a blockbuster clash this Sunday (Photo: Sky Sports)

This is the advance pool fixtures, EKO, LKO and panel for week 23 UK football 2019 as well as results, and draws for all games this weekend.

Concise News had published the week 22 UK football pool results and draws for all games played last week in all divisions.

Week 23 Football Pool, Coupon Information 2019

Below is the latest coupon; information for week 23 2019 football pool:

LKO: 7

EKO: 10

Void: 13

Sunday matches: 1, 5, 8, 45, 47

Week 23 UK Football Pool Fixtures, Results, Draws, EKO, LKO, Panel

These are the UK football pool fixtures, EKO, LKO and panel games, draws and results for all matches played this weekend:

#  This weekend pool result Result Status
1
Arsenal x Manchester City
Sunday 16:30
2
Burnley (0) x (0) Newcastle
HT
3
Chelsea (0) x (0) Bournemouth
HT
4
Leicester (1) x (1) Norwich City
45′
5
Manchester Utd. x Everton
Sunday 14:00
6
Sheffield Utd. (0) x (0) Aston Villa
HT
7
Southampton x West Ham Utd.
LKO 17:30
8
Wolves x Tottenham
Sunday 14:00
9
Barnsley (2) x (1) Q.P.R.
HT
10
Birmingham (2) x (3) West Bromwich
Away FT
11
Brentford (1) x (0) Fulham
HT
12
Bristol City (0) x (1) Blackburn
45′
13
Charlton (2) x (2) Hull
Score Draw FT
14
Derby (0) x (1) Millwall
HT
15
Leeds (2) x (0) Cardiff
HT
16
Nottingham F. (0) x (4) Sheffield Wed.
HT
17
Preston (1) x (1) Luton
HT
18
Stoke (0) x (0) Reading
HT
19
Swansea (1) x (0) Middlesbrough
HT
20
Wigan Athletic (1) x (0) Huddersfield
HT
21
Accrington (1) x (1) Portsmouth
HT
22
Wimbledon (0) x (1) Doncaster
HT
23
Fleetwood Town (0) x (0) Gillingham
HT
24
Ipswich (1) x (2) Bristol Rovers
HT
25
Lincoln City (0) x (0) Tranmere
HT
26
MK Dons (0) x (0) Oxford Utd
HT
27
Peterborough (1) x (0) Bolton
HT
28
Shrewsbury (0) x (1) Coventry
HT
29
Southend (0) x (1) Rotherham
HT
30
Sunderland (1) x (1) Blackpool
45′
31
Wycombe (1) x (0) Burton Albion
45′
32
Carlisle (0) x (0) Grimsby
HT
33
Cheltenham (0) x (1) Cambridge United
HT
34
Crawley (0) x (0) Port Vale
HT
35
Crewe (1) x (1) Mansfield
HT
36
Leyton Orient (0) x (0) Bradford City
HT
37
Newport Co (0) x (1) Stevenage Borough
HT
38
Northampton (1) x (0) Forest Green Rovers
HT
39
Plymouth (2) x (0) Morecambe
HT
40
Salford City (0) x (1) Exeter City
HT
41
Scunthorpe (1) x (0) Colchester
HT
42
Swindon (1) x (0) Oldham
45′
43
Walsall (0) x (1) Macclesfield
HT
44
Aberdeen (0) x (0) Hamilton
HT
45
Celtic x Hibernian
Sunday 15:00
46
Heart Of Midlothian (0) x (0) St Johnstone
HT
47
Motherwell x Rangers
Sunday 12:00
48
Ross County (0) x (0) Kilmarnock
HT
49
St Mirren (1) x (2) Livingston
HT
Egobiambu Emmanuel is a Mass Communication graduate from the University of Benin. He is a media enthusiast, loves reading and writing, and has a special interest in personal development. Emmanuel is a reporter with Concise News.

