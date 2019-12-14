Special Advance 2019 Week 23 UK Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, LKO, Panel, Results, Draws

This is the advance pool fixtures, EKO, LKO and panel for week 23 UK football 2019 as well as results, and draws for all games this weekend.

Concise News had published the week 22 UK football pool results and draws for all games played last week in all divisions.

Week 23 Football Pool, Coupon Information 2019

LKO: 7

EKO: 10

Void: 13

Sunday matches: 1, 5, 8, 45, 47

