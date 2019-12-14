Special Advance 2019 Week 23 UK Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, LKO, Panel, Results, Draws

Manchester United host Liverpool in a blockbuster clash this Sunday (Photo: Sky Sports)
This is the advance pool fixtures, EKO, LKO and panel for week 23 UK football 2019 as well as results, and draws for all games this weekend.
Week 23 Football Pool, Coupon Information 2019
Below is the latest coupon; information for week 23 2019 football pool:
LKO: 7
EKO: 10
Void: 13
Sunday matches: 1, 5, 8, 45, 47
Week 23 UK Football Pool Fixtures, Results, Draws, EKO, LKO, Panel
These are the UK football pool fixtures, EKO, LKO and panel games, draws and results for all matches played this weekend:
|
|#
| This weekend pool result
|Result
|Status
|
|1
|
|Arsenal
|x
|Manchester City
|Sunday
|16:30
|
|2
|
|Burnley (0)
|x
|(0) Newcastle
|
|HT
|
|3
|
|Chelsea (0)
|x
|(0) Bournemouth
|
|HT
|
|4
|
|Leicester (1)
|x
|(1) Norwich City
|
|45′
|
|5
|
|Manchester Utd.
|x
|Everton
|Sunday
|14:00
|
|6
|
|Sheffield Utd. (0)
|x
|(0) Aston Villa
|
|HT
|
|7
|
|Southampton
|x
|West Ham Utd.
|LKO
|17:30
|
|8
|
|Sunday
|14:00
|
|9
|
|Barnsley (2)
|x
|(1) Q.P.R.
|
|HT
|
|10
|
|Birmingham (2)
|x
|(3) West Bromwich
|Away
|FT
|
|11
|
|Brentford (1)
|x
|(0) Fulham
|
|HT
|
|12
|
|Bristol City (0)
|x
|(1) Blackburn
|
|45′
|
|13
|
|Score Draw
|FT
|
|14
|
|
|HT
|
|15
|
|
|HT
|
|16
|
|Nottingham F. (0)
|x
|(4) Sheffield Wed.
|
|HT
|
|17
|
|
|HT
|
|18
|
|
|HT
|
|19
|
|Swansea (1)
|x
|(0) Middlesbrough
|
|HT
|
|20
|
|Wigan Athletic (1)
|x
|(0) Huddersfield
|
|HT
|
|21
|
|Accrington (1)
|x
|(1) Portsmouth
|
|HT
|
|22
|
|Wimbledon (0)
|x
|(1) Doncaster
|
|HT
|
|23
|
|Fleetwood Town (0)
|x
|(0) Gillingham
|
|HT
|
|24
|
|Ipswich (1)
|x
|(2) Bristol Rovers
|
|HT
|
|25
|
|Lincoln City (0)
|x
|(0) Tranmere
|
|HT
|
|26
|
|MK Dons (0)
|x
|(0) Oxford Utd
|
|HT
|
|27
|
|Peterborough (1)
|x
|(0) Bolton
|
|HT
|
|28
|
|Shrewsbury (0)
|x
|(1) Coventry
|
|HT
|
|29
|
|Southend (0)
|x
|(1) Rotherham
|
|HT
|
|30
|
|Sunderland (1)
|x
|(1) Blackpool
|
|45′
|
|31
|
|Wycombe (1)
|x
|(0) Burton Albion
|
|45′
|
|32
|
|Carlisle (0)
|x
|(0) Grimsby
|
|HT
|
|33
|
|Cheltenham (0)
|x
|(1) Cambridge United
|
|HT
|
|34
|
|Crawley (0)
|x
|(0) Port Vale
|
|HT
|
|35
|
|Crewe (1)
|x
|(1) Mansfield
|
|HT
|
|36
|
|Leyton Orient (0)
|x
|(0) Bradford City
|
|HT
|
|37
|
|Newport Co (0)
|x
|(1) Stevenage Borough
|
|HT
|
|38
|
|Northampton (1)
|x
|(0) Forest Green Rovers
|
|HT
|
|39
|
|Plymouth (2)
|x
|(0) Morecambe
|
|HT
|
|40
|
|Salford City (0)
|x
|(1) Exeter City
|
|HT
|
|41
|
|Scunthorpe (1)
|x
|(0) Colchester
|
|HT
|
|42
|
|
|45′
|
|43
|
|Walsall (0)
|x
|(1) Macclesfield
|
|HT
|
|44
|
|Aberdeen (0)
|x
|(0) Hamilton
|
|HT
|
|45
|
|Sunday
|15:00
|
|46
|
|Heart Of Midlothian (0)
|x
|(0) St Johnstone
|
|HT
|
|47
|
|Sunday
|12:00
|
|48
|
|Ross County (0)
|x
|(0) Kilmarnock
|
|HT
|
|49
|
|St Mirren (1)
|x
|(2) Livingston
|
|HT
