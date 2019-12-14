Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Saturday, Dec. 14th, 2019

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Saturday, December 14th, 2019.

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, on Friday, alleged that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State was “not ready for amicable resolution” of the crisis rocking the party in the state. Oshiomhole said this while briefing newsmen in Benin shortly after receiving Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu at his residence.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has directed the Department of State Service (DSS) to forward Omoyele Sowore’s case file to its office. Malami’s directive was contained in a statement by his Media Aide, Umar Gwandu, on Friday.

Femi Falana (SAN), counsel to the convener of the RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, has laughed off the directive by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to the Department of State Service (DSS) to forward Omoyele Sowore’s case file to its office. In a statement on Friday, Falana said it was not a take over because it was Malami that filed the Sowore’s case before it was transferred to the prosecuting counsel, Hassan Liman (SAN).

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he led the Conservatives to an “historic” general election victory Thursday. According to the Nigerian leader, he ‘wishes Johnson the best of luck as he navigates the people of Britain through the decisive period of leaving the European Union (EU)’.

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday returned to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, from Egypt, where he attended the ASWAN Forum on Peace and Sustainable Development in Africa from December 11 to December 12. Concise News understands that the presidential aircraft conveying the president and some members of his entourage landed at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 2.30pm.

The Nigerian government has set a 2023 deadline to stop the importation of petrol into Africa’s number one oil-producing country. Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, made this known while signing the Condensate refinery strategy programme Front End Engineering Design.

The Federal Government has condemned the industrial action embarked upon by electricity workers which affected Nigerians on Wednesday till Thursday morning. Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, gave the condemnation on Friday.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has reversed the suspension of Turkish Airlines. The acting Director-General of the NCAA, Abdullahi Sidi, while speaking journalists on Friday said the aviation authority is meeting with the airline’s management to push them to do the right thing.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congres (APC) in Zamfara State, Senator Kabir Marafa, has alleged that some governors are plotting to replace the national chairman of the ruling party, Adams Oshiomhole, with former governor Abdulaziz Yari. Speaking with journalists in Zamfara, Marafa alleged that the governors nursing this idea are out to take control of the structures of the ruling party.

A former Nigerian footballer, Philip Osondu, has passed away at 48 in a Belgian hospital after taking himself to be examined on Thursday, Concise News understands. It was learned that Osondu fell ill at work and had to check into a hospital where he passed away.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.