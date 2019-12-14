Ned Nwoko Bought Linda’s Bentley, Journalist Reveals

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has claimed that Ned Nwoko, husband of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels allegedly bought Bentley for the blogger, Linda Ikeji .

Olunloyo made the revelation while a follower on Instagram compared her assets to that of Ikeji.

“You’re a Blogger, but Linda Ikeji is far richer and better than you. Linda is a woman you can never be. You know why? Cos you’re toxic”, the social media said.

Responding, the journalist said “I was richer in my days at her age. She is living my past. Let her enjoy my past with her smokescreen blog.”

The user then continued, “Linda Ikeji is a Billionaire. So you’re saying you were a billionaire @30. Now you’re 55 and no longer a billionaire. Please where did all the money go?”

Olunloyo then responded, “Ned Nwoko bought Linda’s Bentley abeg”.

Meanwhile, last year, Olunloyo rained heavy curses on the blogger, emphasising that Ikeji sold her womb for money rituals.

The controversial blogger said that she was ready to return the “ritual money” Ikeji gave her while she was “languishing” in prison.