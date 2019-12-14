Melaye Finally Reveals Why He Joined Nollywood

Former Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has said that he joined Nollywood to send a message to Nigerians through acting and provide solutions to the problems facing the country.

He also urged the federal government to create laws that would promote entertainment in Nigeria, adding that the entertainment industry is a very strong sector of our national life that should be encouraged.

Melaye said this in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Friday during the premiere of a movie titled, ‘Lemonade, written by Joy Idoko and produced by 100% Joy Media Productions, where he featured prominently.

According to the former lawmaker, he was born an actor and a politician.

He said: “I am born both as an actor and a politician. The entertainment industry is a very strong sector of our national life that should be encouraged. It is richer than oil because oil is exhaustible but these ideas rule the world as I speak to you. I believe that entertainment industry is one of the strongest weapons that we can be used to ameliorate our problems in this country.”

Also speaking to reporters, the writer of the story, Idoko said: “Lemonade is a movie I shot; it is very dear to my heart because the story about Lemonade is the story that a lot of people are going through. People talk about domestic abuse, domestic violence and all that but people don’t talk about emotional and mental abuse.

“The setting was Abuja and I decided to cast with Senator Dino Melaye because we wanted to cast a real life Senator, we needed to cast a politician and I didn’t want to cast an actor as a politician.”