Former Super Eagles Star Loses Family Member (Photos)

A former Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo has lost his sister, Mary, according to the ex-Watford hitman’s tweet on his official handle, Concise News reports.
Ighalo, 30, said the sister passed away on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 but posted photos of her.
Also, the China-based forward did not state the cause of his sister’s death, according to the post on his Twitter handle. He has also changed his profile photo on the social media platform to that of the late sister.
“R. I. P sister,” the footballer wrote alongside the photos!
R.I.P sister 💔12-12-19 👼🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/32zxb12PMR
— Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) December 13, 2019
Ighalo emerged as the highest goal scorer in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) where Nigeria claimed the bronze medal.
Nigeria Loses Osondu
A former Nigerian footballer, Philip Osondu, has passed away at 48 in a Belgian hospital after taking himself to be examined on Thursday, Concise News understands.
It was learned that Osondu fell ill at work and had to check into the hospital where he passed away. He played for the Nigerian youth teams but did not get to feature for the Super Eagles.
Also, he was a part of the Nigerian team that took part in the 1987 World U-16 tournament in Canada, where Nigeria reached the final but lost on penalties to the then-Soviet Union. Osondu grabbed the World Cup Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.