Former Super Eagles Star Loses Family Member (Photos)

A former Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo has lost his sister, Mary, according to the ex-Watford hitman’s tweet on his official handle, Concise News reports.

Ighalo, 30, said the sister passed away on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 but posted photos of her.

Also, the China-based forward did not state the cause of his sister’s death, according to the post on his Twitter handle. He has also changed his profile photo on the social media platform to that of the late sister.

“R. I. P sister,” the footballer wrote alongside the photos!

Ighalo emerged as the highest goal scorer in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) where Nigeria claimed the bronze medal.

