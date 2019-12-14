Former Ondo State Gov. Mimiko’s Mother Passes Away

A former Ondo State Governor Olusegun Mimiko has lost his mother, Madam Muinat in Ondo town at the age of 88 years, Concise News reports.

Madam Muinat Mimiko’s death was confirmed by Johnpaul Akinduro an aide to the ex-governor in a tweet on his official handle, Saturday.

“88yr-old mother of former Governor of Ondo state, @Segunmimiko, Mama Muinat Mosekola Mimiko fondly called “Iye Ruka” has gone to rest,” he tweeted. “We will miss her dearly.”

Nigeria Loses Footballer

Meanwhile, a former Nigerian footballer, Philip Osondu, has passed away at 48 in a Belgian hospital after taking himself to be examined on Thursday, Concise News understands.

It was learned that Osondu fell ill at work and had to check into the hospital where he passed away. He played for the Nigerian youth teams but did not get to feature for the Super Eagles.

Also, he was a part of the Nigerian team that took part in the 1987 World U-16 tournament in Canada, where Nigeria reached the final but lost on penalties to the then-Soviet Union. Osondu grabbed the World Cup Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament.