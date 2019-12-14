Former Ondo State Gov. Mimiko’s Mother Passes Away

A former Ondo State Governor Olusegun Mimiko has lost his mother, Madam Muinat in Ondo town at the age of 88 years, Concise News reports.
Madam Muinat Mimiko’s death was confirmed by Johnpaul Akinduro an aide to the ex-governor in a tweet on his official handle, Saturday.
“88yr-old mother of former Governor of Ondo state, @Segunmimiko, Mama Muinat Mosekola Mimiko fondly called “Iye Ruka” has gone to rest,” he tweeted. “We will miss her dearly.”
88yr-old mother of former Governor of Ondo state, @Segunmimiko, Mama Muinat Mosekola Mimiko fondly called "Iye Ruka" has gone to rest. We will miss her dearly.
— John Paul (@akinduro) December 14, 2019
Nigeria Loses Footballer
Meanwhile, a former Nigerian footballer, Philip Osondu, has passed away at 48 in a Belgian hospital after taking himself to be examined on Thursday, Concise News understands.
It was learned that Osondu fell ill at work and had to check into the hospital where he passed away. He played for the Nigerian youth teams but did not get to feature for the Super Eagles.
Also, he was a part of the Nigerian team that took part in the 1987 World U-16 tournament in Canada, where Nigeria reached the final but lost on penalties to the then-Soviet Union. Osondu grabbed the World Cup Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.