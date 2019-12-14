Former Minister Fani-Kayode Joins Buhari’s APC?

A former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has denied reports that he has dumped the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Concise News understands that there have been reports (not here) that the staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the Nigerian leader’s party.

In a tweet on his handle, Saturday, the PDP chieftain, however, described the reports as “false and deeply insulting” and vowed to die instead of joining the ruling APC.

“The suggestion that I have dumped @OfficialPDPNig for @OfficialAPCNg is false and deeply insulting. Those that are peddling this fake news should bury their heads in shame,” he said. “I would rather die than join a filthy, rat-infested sinking ship like the Almajiri Peoples Party (APC).”