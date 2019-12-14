FG Seizes Onnoghen’s Passport, Bars Former CJN From Travelling

The Federal Government has barred the immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, from travelling out of the country, Concise News reports.

It was learned that officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) seized Onnoghen’s green passport because his name was on the watchlist of the service.

This news medium understands that the directive to seize Onnoghen’s passport came from the Presidency and he has to go to the Presidential Villa to know why his passport was seized

The NIS in an internal report issued said that Onnoghen, his wife and daughter were attempting to travel to Accra, Ghana when they were accosted by immigration officers.

The report read: “On November 11, 2019, retired Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, was attempting to travel to Accra, Ghana. He was in company with his wife, Nkoyo, and daughter.

“His passport, with number A50445233, was flagged because Justice Onnoghen’s name was on the watch list. The passport is currently in custody of the NIS.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had in January suspended Onnoghen based on allegation that he violated the code of conduct for public officers by not declaring his assets as required by law.

The federal government then filed charges against Onnoghen at the CCT which convicted the senior judicial officer.

In his ruling, Chairman of the tribunal, Danladi Umar, ordered the immediate removal of Onnoghen from office as the CJN.

Onnoghen, who denied the charges, voluntarily resigned from office before he was convicted by the CCT on 18 April.

The federal government had also sent a petition to the NJC over corruption allegations against the sacked CJN.

As for Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), it accused Onnoghen of receiving bribes in money and gifts from lawyers, and receiving illicit payments from public funds.