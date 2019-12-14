EPL: What Arsenal Manager Ljungberg Said Ahead Man City Showdown

Arsenal’s interim manager, Freddie Ljungberg, has called for assistants as the North London club take on Manchester City in a Premier League clash, Sunday.
Ljungberg who spoke on Friday during the pre-match press conference admitted that he does not have enough persons to assist him as the Gunners’ interim boss.
Already, Per Mertesacker has been brought in from the club’s academy but the Swede feels he needs more people in the dugout.
“If you look at the person who was here before, he had a lot of staff,” he noted. “I don’t have many [sic] staff. If you keep on going like that for months and months, it’s not easy. But that’s totally up to the club.
“The club have said I have to wait until they make a decision, so I can’t do anything. I have Per Mertesacker, but he is the academy manager helping me with the coaching.”
