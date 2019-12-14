EPL: Guardiola’s City To Play Arsenal Without Three Key Players

Sergio Aguero and Jone Stones will not play in Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday with David Silva highly doubtful, also.

This news medium understands that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City lost 2-1 to rivals Manchester United in their last domestic tie and will need a win against the Gunners to keep their title dreams alive.

They are fourteen points behind league leaders, Liverpool, on the table with Guardiola describing the absence of the players for the Arsenal tie as “painful.”

“(Stones) has a muscular injury,” Guardiola said in a pre-match press conference on Friday. “I don’t know how long. (Aguero) still hasn’t trained with the team.

“(Silva) couldn’t train yesterday or today but tomorrow we will see. It was a kick in the leg that was painful.”