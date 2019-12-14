EPL: Guardiola’s City To Play Arsenal Without Three Key Players

Sergio Aguero and Jone Stones will not play in Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday with David Silva highly doubtful, also.
This news medium understands that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City lost 2-1 to rivals Manchester United in their last domestic tie and will need a win against the Gunners to keep their title dreams alive.
They are fourteen points behind league leaders, Liverpool, on the table with Guardiola describing the absence of the players for the Arsenal tie as “painful.”
“(Stones) has a muscular injury,” Guardiola said in a pre-match press conference on Friday. “I don’t know how long. (Aguero) still hasn’t trained with the team.
“(Silva) couldn’t train yesterday or today but tomorrow we will see. It was a kick in the leg that was painful.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.