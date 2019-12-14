Duncan Mighty Beaten, Whisked Away By Gunmen

Fears have gripped the Nigerian music industry after Gunmen reportedly beat and took away singer, Duncan Okechukwu, better known as Duncan Mighty.

This was disclosed by Imo state night-life king, Cubana Chief Priest, who raised alarm on his Insta story in the early hours of Saturday, December 14.

According to him, Mighty was beaten by the unknown gunmen who shot sporadically in the air, before the singer was violently taken away.

The incident, according to the nightlife king occurred in Imo state.

The details of the news is however, yet to be confirmed, as Cubana brought down the post, hours after posting.

Just recently, the singer wrote an open letter to former governor of Imo state, Rocahas Okorocha after he allegedly received death threats.

According to Mighty, Okorocha earlier paid him sum of money to record a song with some of the former governor’s boys.

Things took a new dimension after Duncan Mighty received death threats from people claiming Okorocha asked them to get the money back.

He however, took to his Instagram handle, to express his readiness to refund the money to the former governor.

The singer wrote “Your excellency Owelle Rochas Okorocha, compliments of the season, I am writing to inform you that my life is being threatened because of the money you paid for me to record a song with one of your boys.”

“After I recorded the song prior to doing a video, I have been invited to a police and several threats have been issued to my life . please I want to return the money to you to avoid further harassment to my person.” he said.

” Your Excellency Because you directly paid in public, While the job was going smoothly immediately after you paid . They said you sent them to bring back money to you”