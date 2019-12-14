Home » Classified Week 23 2019 UK Football Pool Results, Draws, Fixtures, Games

Classified Week 23 2019 UK Football Pool Results, Draws, Fixtures, Games

By - 44 minutes ago
uk football pools fixtures games matches results 2019 week 23 draws sure banker fixed odd coupons information weekend week 23

Manchester United host Liverpool in a blockbuster clash this Sunday (Photo: Sky Sports)

This is the classified week 23 2019 UK football pool fixtures, results, and draws for all games played this weekend across all divisions.

Concise News had published the week 22 UK football pool fixtures, games, results and draws for 2019 as well as the vital coupon information for week 23 2019.

Week 23 UK Football Pool, Coupon Information 2019

Below is the latest coupon; information for week 23 2019 football pool:

LKO: 7

EKO: 10

Void: 13

Sunday matches: 1, 5, 8, 45, 47

Week 23 UK Football Pool Fixtures, Draws, Results 2019

Below are the results, draws and fixtures for the 2019 UK football pool games played this weekend in all division:

No This Weekend UK Football Pool Results Result Status
1 Arsenal       Man City Sunday
2 Burnley       Newcastle
3 Chelsea       Bournemouth
4 Leicester       Norwich
5 Man Utd.       Everton Sunday
6 Sheff Utd.       Aston V.
7 Southampton       West Ham LKO
8 Wolves       Tottenham Sunday
9 Barnsley       Q.P.R.
10 Birmingham       West Brom EKO
11 Brentford       Fulham
12 Bristol C.       Blackburn
13 Charlton (2) x (2) Hull score draw FT
14 Derby       Millwall
15 Leeds       Cardiff
16 Nott’m For.       Sheff Wed.
17 Preston       Luton
18 Stoke       Reading
19 Swansea       Middlesboro
20 Wigan       Huddersfield
21 Accrington       Portsmouth
22 Wimbledon       Doncaster
23 Fleetwood       Gillingham
24 Ipswich       Bristol R.
25 Lincoln       Tranmere
26 Milton K.D.       Oxford Utd.
27 Peterboro       Bolton
28 Shrewsbury       Coventry
29 Southend       Rotherham
30 Sunderland       Blackpool
31 Wycombe       Burton A.
32 Carlisle       Grimsby
33 Cheltenham       Cambridge U.
34 Crawley       Port Vale
35 Crewe       Mansfield
36 Leyton O.       Bradford C.
37 Newport Co.       Stevenage
38 Northampton       Forest G.
39 Plymouth       Morecambe
40 Salford C.       Exeter
41 Scunthorpe       Colchester
42 Swindon       Oldham
43 Walsall       Macclesfield
44 Aberdeen       Hamilton
45 Celtic       Hibernian Sunday
46 Hearts       St Johnstone
47 Motherwell       Rangers Sunday
48 Ross County       Kilmarnock
49 St Mirren       Livingston
whatsapp
Egobiambu Emmanuel is a Mass Communication graduate from the University of Benin. He is a media enthusiast, loves reading and writing, and has a special interest in personal development. Emmanuel is a reporter with Concise News.

