Classified Week 23 2019 UK Football Pool Results, Draws, Fixtures, Games

This is the classified week 23 2019 UK football pool fixtures, results, and draws for all games played this weekend across all divisions.
Concise News had published the week 22 UK football pool fixtures, games, results and draws for 2019 as well as the vital coupon information for week 23 2019.
Week 23 UK Football Pool, Coupon Information 2019
Below is the latest coupon; information for week 23 2019 football pool:
LKO: 7
EKO: 10
Void: 13
Sunday matches: 1, 5, 8, 45, 47
Week 23 UK Football Pool Fixtures, Draws, Results 2019
Below are the results, draws and fixtures for the 2019 UK football pool games played this weekend in all division:
|No
|This Weekend UK Football Pool Results
|Result
|Status
|1
|Arsenal
|Man City
|Sunday
|2
|Burnley
|Newcastle
|3
|Chelsea
|Bournemouth
|4
|Leicester
|Norwich
|5
|Man Utd.
|Everton
|Sunday
|6
|Sheff Utd.
|Aston V.
|7
|Southampton
|West Ham
|LKO
|8
|Wolves
|Tottenham
|Sunday
|9
|Barnsley
|Q.P.R.
|10
|Birmingham
|West Brom
|EKO
|11
|Brentford
|Fulham
|12
|Bristol C.
|Blackburn
|13
|Charlton
|(2) x (2)
|Hull
|score draw
|FT
|14
|Derby
|Millwall
|15
|Leeds
|Cardiff
|16
|Nott’m For.
|Sheff Wed.
|17
|Preston
|Luton
|18
|Stoke
|Reading
|19
|Swansea
|Middlesboro
|20
|Wigan
|Huddersfield
|21
|Accrington
|Portsmouth
|22
|Wimbledon
|Doncaster
|23
|Fleetwood
|Gillingham
|24
|Ipswich
|Bristol R.
|25
|Lincoln
|Tranmere
|26
|Milton K.D.
|Oxford Utd.
|27
|Peterboro
|Bolton
|28
|Shrewsbury
|Coventry
|29
|Southend
|Rotherham
|30
|Sunderland
|Blackpool
|31
|Wycombe
|Burton A.
|32
|Carlisle
|Grimsby
|33
|Cheltenham
|Cambridge U.
|34
|Crawley
|Port Vale
|35
|Crewe
|Mansfield
|36
|Leyton O.
|Bradford C.
|37
|Newport Co.
|Stevenage
|38
|Northampton
|Forest G.
|39
|Plymouth
|Morecambe
|40
|Salford C.
|Exeter
|41
|Scunthorpe
|Colchester
|42
|Swindon
|Oldham
|43
|Walsall
|Macclesfield
|44
|Aberdeen
|Hamilton
|45
|Celtic
|Hibernian
|Sunday
|46
|Hearts
|St Johnstone
|47
|Motherwell
|Rangers
|Sunday
|48
|Ross County
|Kilmarnock
|49
|St Mirren
|Livingston
