Tonto Dikeh (source: Instagram)Nollywood actress has taken to Instagram to lament excess weight loss, saying her bum and hips were nowhere to be found, Concise News reports.

Dikeh who has been in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) expressed her eagerness to regain her curvy shape again, while stating that the weight loss was unplanned.

The mother of one wrote “Lost so Much weight can’t find my bum and hips. Lord this ain’t the plan ooo, I want my fat back please”

Recall that the light-skinned actress achieved the curvy structure through plastic surgery.

Recently, Dikeh revealed the reason behind her decision to opt in for the surgery, during an interview with BBC pidgin.

Tonto alongside some other women explained that the reason they chose artificial body configurations was to give them more confidence.

Stating that everyone knew she never had a nice shape, Tonto said fans would have condemned her if she never underwent the surgery.

The actress said what she hated then about her body was that she had a big tummy which never gave her desired looks in her outfits.

Reiterating that her new shape has boosted her confidence, she said in pidgin “You go just dey look yourself say na me be this, see as my shape dey like that”