Boko Haram: UN Condemns Execution Of Aid Workers In Borno State

The United Nation (UN) Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, has faulted the execution of aid workers by the Boko Haram sect in Borno State, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the four aid workers were killed by their captors on Friday with Kallon describing the incident as “tragic.”

The victims were among the six aid workers abducted on July 26 when an armed group attacked their convoy in Damasak, Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State.

In a statement on Saturday, he called for the immediate release of the remaining aid workers still in captivity, condoling with the family and friends of the deceased.

“I am deeply saddened and outraged by the news of the tragic killing of four aid workers who were held captive by armed groups for almost five months,” the UN boss said.

“My thoughts go to their families, friends and colleagues who are enduring unspeakable pain and hardship. They were working on a health project implemented by the Action Against Hunger, an International Non-Governmental Organization (INGO).

“One of the drivers was killed during the attack and another was reportedly executed on September 24. I plead for the immediate release of Grace Taku, the only woman who was in the ACF team, and whose whereabouts remain unknown.

“I also call for the immediate release of Alice Loksha, a nurse and a mother, who was abducted during an attack in Rann in March 2018.”

He lamented that humanitarian workers have increasingly become targets of armed bandits and insurgents, calling for respect to the principles of humanity.

“Violence against humanitarian actors jeopardizes access to much-needed assistance for people affected by the armed conflict,” he said.

“I renew the call for all armed actors to respect the principles of humanity, neutrality, independence and impartiality which guide humanitarian assistance, and to ensure the protection of aid workers.”