Boko Haram: President Buhari Reacts To Execution Of Aid Workers

President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented the execution of aid workers by the Boko Haram sect in Borno State, Nigeria, on Friday, Concise News reports.

The aid workers were among the six persons abducted by the insurgents on July 26 when an armed group attacked their convoy in Damasak, Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State.

In a statement, Buhari described the incident as saddening but expressed optimism that good will never be defeated by evil, no matter the temporary wins evildoers get.

Also, the Nigeria leader commiserated with the families of the deceased aid workers as well as their loved ones, vowing that his government will battle terrorism to a logical conclusion.

“The President feels saddened by the claimed development, and commiserates with the family and loved ones of the aid workers, who had offered themselves to serve humanity at grave risks,” the statement added.

“The aid workers had been abducted near Damasak, Borno State, in July, and had been held despite all efforts to secure their release, till their alleged execution.

”We are resolved to beat evil in this land, and we remain unrelenting till we achieve it.”