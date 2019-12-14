Biafra: You Cannot Intimidate Us To Silence, IPOB’s Kanu Tells FG

Pro-Biafra agitator Nnamdi Kanu is determined in his quest for an independent Biafra State for Ndigbo in Nigeria, Concise News reports.
This news medium understands that Kanu, the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), said its members will not be intimidated by the Nigerian government, according to a statement, Friday.
Kanu said this as he received IPOB members from Bayelsa State in his Umuahia, Abia State residence who came to condole with him on the death of his (Nnamdi) parents Eze Israel Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Kanu.
The IPOB leader was represented by Mene Kanu during the visit where he called on IPOB members not be swayed by the antics of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.
“I have confidence in IPOB members in Bayelsa state,” the pro-Biafra leader said. “If you go, tell the whole world that Biafra has come to stay. We will not sell out. They can intimidate us, but will not stop Biafra restoration.
“You can see what we are experiencing in this country now. People who said No to Biafra are saying Yes today. Biafra will come. I thank you for coming to identify with us in this moment of grief and sorrow.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.