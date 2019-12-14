Biafra: You Cannot Intimidate Us To Silence, IPOB’s Kanu Tells FG

Pro-Biafra agitator Nnamdi Kanu is determined in his quest for an independent Biafra State for Ndigbo in Nigeria, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Kanu, the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), said its members will not be intimidated by the Nigerian government, according to a statement, Friday.

Kanu said this as he received IPOB members from Bayelsa State in his Umuahia, Abia State residence who came to condole with him on the death of his (Nnamdi) parents Eze Israel Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Kanu.

The IPOB leader was represented by Mene Kanu during the visit where he called on IPOB members not be swayed by the antics of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

“I have confidence in IPOB members in Bayelsa state,” the pro-Biafra leader said. “If you go, tell the whole world that Biafra has come to stay. We will not sell out. They can intimidate us, but will not stop Biafra restoration.

“You can see what we are experiencing in this country now. People who said No to Biafra are saying Yes today. Biafra will come. I thank you for coming to identify with us in this moment of grief and sorrow.”