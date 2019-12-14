BBNaija: Khloe Announces She Needs Husband In 2020

Days after former BBNaija housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayomi, popularly known as Khloe received backlashes on Instagram regarding her choice of man, she has announced that she needs a husband in 2020.
Concise News reports that Khloe had said that her husband-to-be must possess at least three expensive cars, two houses or two stable businesses.
She made this known while narrating how she survived in her childhood days without financial stability.
“So last night at dinner I was having a conversation with the girls and I said I can’t MARRY a broke man that doesn’t have at least 3 cars, 2 houses and 2 stable businesses”, says Khloe
Well, the reality star seem not ready to rescind her decision, as she asks her followers to reach out to their rich uncles that she is ready to tie the knot in 2020.
“Pls tag your rich uncles on this post , some of them might like skinny fresh babe like me … ready for marriage 2020 .. I need me someone’s son in” the 26-year-old wrote.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.