BBNaija: Khloe Announces She Needs Husband In 2020

Days after former BBNaija housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayomi, popularly known as Khloe received backlashes on Instagram regarding her choice of man, she has announced that she needs a husband in 2020.

Concise News reports that Khloe had said that her husband-to-be must possess at least three expensive cars, two houses or two stable businesses.

She made this known while narrating how she survived in her childhood days without financial stability.

“So last night at dinner I was having a conversation with the girls and I said I can’t MARRY a broke man that doesn’t have at least 3 cars, 2 houses and 2 stable businesses”, says Khloe

Well, the reality star seem not ready to rescind her decision, as she asks her followers to reach out to their rich uncles that she is ready to tie the knot in 2020.

“Pls tag your rich uncles on this post , some of them might like skinny fresh babe like me … ready for marriage 2020 .. I need me someone’s son in” the 26-year-old wrote.