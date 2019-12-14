Celebrities coming out to shade each other on social media platforms is no longer news and this time, it is popular media personality, Shade Ladipo, who described Burna Boy as a twat and unprofessional artiste.

Concise News reports that this is not the first time Ladipo is throwing heavy shades Burna Boy.

Recall that in 2015, the OAP, in one of her write-ups said the singer was an ‘epic failure’ in his career.

Coming for the self-proclaimed African Giant again, the OAP took to her Instastory to say his talent is never enough.

“Burna boy is a twat, the most unprofessional artiste in the world is Burna Boy. Talent is never enough, your reign will end and we will be here. TWAT = Burna Boy” Ladipo wrote.

The genesis of this is however, unknown.

Meanwhile, the wave-making singer was nominated for Grammy award in 2020 and he has expressed his optimism that he would move past the nomination level.

Speaking during a recent performance at Livespot X Festival on Saturday, the singer said he is confident that he would bring home the award.

Burna Boy said: “I go carry the Grammy comeback and when I come back, we

go reason.