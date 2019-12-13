A real estate company, Jenesiscolony has called out former BBNaija housemate Frodd who is their brand ambassador, over breach of contract.

Concise News reports that Jenesiscolony took to their Instagram handle to allege that Frodd is “disrespecting” the company by not promoting their brand on his handle.

According to the company, Frodd, being their ambassador is expected to share their post for a least two hours on his handle, but does not.

“We at Jenesiscolony will not allow anyone to disrespect us. If you cannot post for us as our brand ambassador and allow the post to last at least 2 hours on your page before posting another thing.

They further gave the reality star the privilege of terminating the contract if he cannot agree to their terms and conditions.

“Feel free to come to the office to get the contract terminated”.

Frodd was the second runner-up in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem edition.