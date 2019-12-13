Why Actor Told DJ Cuppy To Remember ‘How Ex-Boyfriend Treated Her’

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has advised female disc jockey DJ Cuppy against ‘marrying’ British heavyweight boxer of Nigerian decent Anthony Joshua.

Concise News reports that DJ Cuppy and Joshua have been rumoured to be in a romantic relationship after several photos of them surfaced online.

Reacting to their recent post, Maduagwu took to his Instagram handle to warn the disc jockey to steer clear of the boxer, saying she is not a punching bag.

The actor also reminded the 26-year-old daughter of Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, of ‘how her ex-footballer boyfriend treated her.’

He wrote, “I fell in love with @cuppymusic because she has the flawless creativity of Tacha… Cuppy has 100% natural body, just like that of #Tacha, they are not in the whatsapp group with those who buy plastic bottles in oshodi market.

“Are these beautiful women not wife materials? Dear Cuppy, remember how your ex footballer boyfriend treated you? Don’t fall in love with a boxer, you are a wife material, not a punching bag.”