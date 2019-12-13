What South-West Group Said About Perceived Rift Between Buhari, Osinbajo

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) South West Forum has denied claims that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari have a sour relationship.

There have been insinuations in certain quarters that the two leaders are not on good terms following Buhari’s sacking of Osinbajo’s aides.

But the chairman of the forum Olusegun Erinle said Buhari and Osinbajo have worked seamlessly since their election in 2015.

Erinle spoke on Thursday at a press conference in Abuja where he described the claim as the handiwork of fifth columnists.

According to him, Nigerians should back the Buhari government to deliver on its Next Level promises to move the country to the desire heights.

“It becomes auspicious and expedient of us that the APC South West Forum, FCT chapter, should come on air particularly to allay the fear that has currently become palpable in our public space overtime on the purported souring working relationship between President Buhari and his deputy, Prof. Osinbajo,” he said.

“Since the inauguration of this government in 2015, Change Agenda has not only brought about the meaningful redirection that has positively positioned our economy on the part of progress and sustainable development but has also demonstrated a healthier understanding and a robust working relationship like we have never had before between our past president and his deputy.

“The president has always expressed confidence in his deputy. People should not instigate our leaders against themselves. There is no bad blood between the two.”