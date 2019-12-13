What Oyegun Said About Latest Edo APC Crisis

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, on Thursday, described the crisis rocking the ruling party in Edo State as “tragic and unfortunate”.

The former Governor of the state made this known to newsmen on the sideline of the 22nd investiture of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) in Lagos.

Oyegun said that the rift between Governor Godwin Obaseki and APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, brought to fore the dangers of godfatherism in the nation’s politics.

“When principles are involved in an argument, it is very hard to wade in, especially expecting that one party surrenders principle to another.

“It is a good thing to mentor somebody, to have an elder, more experienced to help bring up the younger one.

“But when you have mentored him, and he has attained maturity and growth, do not keep treating him like a child,” Oyegun said.

He, however, revealed that efforts were ongoing to address the matter and bring peace to the party’s affairs of the state.

Oyegun lauded the performance of the state governor and reiterated his support for the great stride the state was recording.